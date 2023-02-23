Karan Johar and Amazon Prime’s new co-production to release on 25 August

Johar had said direct-to-service premieres of films like Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, as well OTT premieres of theatrical ventures when they released on streaming are testament to the strength of Dharma’s association with Prime Video. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions,“ Johar had said in a statement. Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video, India, had said the step of foraying deeper into theatrical co-productions will serve to strengthen the company’s partnership and collective commitment to bringing the best content to customers, across the world. “We are excited to work with the best creative voices in the country to co-create stories that leave an everlasting impression on the viewers," Menghani had said in a statement.