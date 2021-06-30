New Delhi: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced a film on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who also served as president of the Indian National Congress and had fought to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Adapted from the book, The Case That Shook The Empire by Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat, the film will be directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi.

The lead cast will be announced soon, Dharma said in a statement.

To be sure, Indian cinema’s love for biopics is evident in the number of films slated for this year. Ranveer Singh will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83 while Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn as real-life football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Taapsee Pannu is also prepping to play Mithali Raj in a film soon. Vicky Kaushal will portray freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, in a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Over-the-top streaming platforms, too, are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents, be it fictionalised biopics or documentaries. While Netflix has seen love for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace and The Big Bull, a more fictionalised take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year so far for platform Disney+ Hotstar post its premiere earlier this year. Platforms and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive investment, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.

