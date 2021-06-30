Karan Johar announces film on lawyer-activist C. Sankaran Nair

Over-the-top streaming platforms, too, are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents, be it fictionalised biopics or documentaries. While Netflix has seen love for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace and The Big Bull, a more fictionalised take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year so far for platform Disney+ Hotstar post its premiere earlier this year. Platforms and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive investment, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.