Karan Johar announces new action franchise with Sidharth Malhotra

To be sure, Bollywood has realized the value of expanding their film franchises beyond just feature film. For instance, Netflix has announced a two-season original web series on war epic movie franchise Baahubali. What started as a feature film for director S.S Rajamouli has now morphed into a digital show, besides the animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends aired on Amazon Prime Video. Reliance Entertainment co-producer of Ajay Devgn’s action film series Singham has brought out Little Singham, its animation series on Discovery TV as Johar’s Dharma Productions readies a three-part superhero film franchise Brahmastra.

