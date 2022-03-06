Karan Johar announces new film ‘Bedhadak’

Dharma is currently working on films such as Jug Jug Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and Johar’s own directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Also on the floor is Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera, and the multilingual action film Liger that will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The much-delayed Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, a remake of Malayalam hit Driving License are also on the cards, as is Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor.

