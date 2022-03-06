Karan Johar announces new film ‘Bedhadak’2 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- The film launches actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya
- It also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya in a new film titled Bedhadak that will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.
NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will launch actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya in a new film titled Bedhadak that will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.
In December 2020, Johar had announced his celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency, that he had said, would represent names like Pirzada and Kapoor. In the past, Dharma has launched actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
In December 2020, Johar had announced his celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency, that he had said, would represent names like Pirzada and Kapoor. In the past, Dharma has launched actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
Dharma is currently working on films such as Jug Jug Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and Johar’s own directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Also on the floor is Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera, and the multilingual action film Liger that will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. The much-delayed Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, a remake of Malayalam hit Driving License are also on the cards, as is Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor.
Dharma’s mystery thriller series The Fame Game, starring Madhuri Dixit, streamed on Netflix on 25 February, and the company is already shooting the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for the same platform besides looking at projects with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
“Big spectacles and star-driven films will bring people back to cinemas in the coming months," the company’s chief executive officer Apoorva Mehta had said in an earlier interview. “Theatrical releases will continue to define our topline. That medium is not going to disappear even though our digital business will also grow quickly as we recognize that there has been a sharp uptick in people liking and accepting digital content," Mehta had said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!