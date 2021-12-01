NEW DELHI: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has announced a new film, Mr and Mrs Mahi , starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The cricket-based film directed by Sharan Sharma, known for Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl , will release in cinemas on 7 October, 2022.

Johar has recently been in the news for announcing a clutch of projects, his action film franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra will release its first instalment on 11 November, 2022. Dharma Productions has also partnered with Viacom18 Studios, part of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, on four films, including Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal; and Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Jug Jug Jeeyo too has locked in a release date, 24 June, 2022.

To be sure, trade experts have high hopes from next year which is when they expect the film exhibition business to make a full recovery with a series of big-budget movies lined up for release.

The coming months will see big star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra. The third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is expected to arrive in 2022, as are Prabhas’ two big offerings - Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. That apart, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Runway 34, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.