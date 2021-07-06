Karan Johar announces next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will play lead roles in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that is scheduled for release in 2022, the filmmaker said in a tweet on Tuesday. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the film will be co-produced by Viacom18 Studios.

To be sure, a clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help drive recovery for Bollywood by 2022 though some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases may resume later this year is the virus remains under control.

Film trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet supply.

The next year will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, among others.

With budgets over Rs100 crore and some touching the Rs200 crore mark, these films are likely to play an important role in making audiences see the value of big-screen experiences, said film industry analysts.

While 2020 was a dismal year, things are likely to be slow even in 2021 despite a good line-up beginning August. But 2022 should be big, said trade analysts , thanks to the backlog of movies, many of which were only firming plans in the second and third quarter of 2020 with all on-ground production halted

