Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat in new comedy special on Amazon Prime

NEW DELHI : The second season of One Mic Stand, a show where celebrities from different walks of life perform stand-up comedy for the first time, will feature producer-director Karan Johar, actor Sunny Leone, writer Chetan Bhagat, journalist Faye Dsouza and singer-rapper Raftaar, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

The last season had featured politician Shashi Tharoor, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani and leading actors Richa Chadda and Taapsee Pannu.

Hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, the show sees every celebrity being assigned a stand-up comedian who will mentor him\her to perform the standup act. The upcoming season will feature comedians like Abish Mathew, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta who will mentor Chetan Bhagat, Faye D’Souza, Raftaar, Karan Johar and Sunny Leone respectively.

To be sure, Amazon believes comedy offerings make for one of the most-watched genres on the platform. In 2019, the company had said that the first season of its talent hunt show Comicstaan was among the most-watched shows on the platform and since its launch in July 2018, more than 25% customers had started watching comedy on the platform.

Amazon has received positive feedback on stand-up specials like Kenny Sebastian’s Don't be that guy and Zakir Khan’s Haq se Single, besides Rahul Subramaniam’s Kal Main Udega, and Sorabh Pant’s Make India Great Again.

The platform had faced controversies earlier this year for web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2. It also announced a foray into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages, it has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj besides acquiring a host of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films during the pandemic.

