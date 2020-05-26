Karan Johar confirms two of his household staff test positive for Covid-19

The 48-year-old director put out a statement on Twitter. "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms."

He also informed that his family was safe and showed no symptoms of the disease. "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to," the statement further read.

The 'My Name is Khan' director announced that he will ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to the affected staff them during the illness. "We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon!" said Karan in the statement.

Urging people to stay at home, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he informed, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

