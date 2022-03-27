Karan Johar explains what led him to direct ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

“We are all trying very hard to break the mould, to tear the envelope, and cross cinematic boundaries as filmmakers. But then we also have forgotten that there was an innocence and purity to what we are known as... the quintessential Bollywood, which has its heart on its sleeve, songs, it has dance for no reason, theatrics and drama that don’t seem real. I was like, let's do it again," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}