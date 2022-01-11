NEW DELHI : Filmmaker Karan Johar has been named chief creative advisor by youth-focused fashion brand Universal Sportsbiz Pvtd Ltd that owns Wrogn, Imara, Single and Wrogn Active. Johar will be working closely with the brand’s in-house design, marketing and creative team and providing direction for upcoming campaigns, the company said in a statement.

Besides providing creative direction to the company, he will also drive strategies for USPL’s brands and their merchandise collections, their digital and editorial space as well as some of the company's branded experiences.

“I am very excited to be a part of USPL and we are really looking forward to disrupting the market for Indian consumers with fresh ideas. We can’t wait to expand our footprint amongst Gen-Z and strengthen our foothold in the Indian youth market," Johar said in a statement.

With the retail and fashion market and consumer behaviour evolving fast in India, through this association, USPL and Johar come together to establish the former’s presence in the Indian fashion segment, the company said.

USPL brands are retailed at over 550 points of sale across 144 cities nationally. The brands are retailed at Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons & Lifestyle in the large format retail along with multi brand outlet channels and on online marketplaces Myntra, Flipkart besides its exclusive brand stores in over 45 cities and its brand websites. USPL is looking to expand its channel through large format retail, popular MBOs and exclusive brand stores expanding reach to over 1000 points of sale for its brand in the next two to three years, the company said.

“Karan Johar has a strong sense of the pulse of consumers, especially Gen-Z and millennials. He has a proven track record of being a smart businessman and has foresight into trends and businesses he partners with, creating a win-win situation," Anjana Reddy, CEO of USPL said in a statement adding that Johar has the right synergy with their brands.

