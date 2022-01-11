Karan Johar named chief creative advisor for Universal Sportsbiz

USPL brands are retailed at over 550 points of sale across 144 cities nationally. The brands are retailed at Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons & Lifestyle in the large format retail along with multi brand outlet channels and on online marketplaces Myntra, Flipkart besides its exclusive brand stores in over 45 cities and its brand websites. USPL is looking to expand its channel through large format retail, popular MBOs and exclusive brand stores expanding reach to over 1000 points of sale for its brand in the next two to three years, the company said.