Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions partners with Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment1 min read 11 May 2023, 11:34 AM IST
The two will produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on the 2013 film The Lunchbox
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment have announced a strategic content partnership to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on the 2013 film The Lunchbox, which was produced by Sikhya and presented by Dharma Productions.
