Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment have announced a strategic content partnership to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. The alliance builds on their previous collaboration on the 2013 film The Lunchbox, which was produced by Sikhya and presented by Dharma Productions.

Dharma Productions‘ mainstream expertise and talent discovery will combine with Sikhya Entertainment’s experience in independent cinema to produce content for both theatrical and digital releases, the two companies said in a statement.

“We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment. As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life. This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can’t wait to see what we will create together," Johar said in a statement.

Sikhya Entertainment is known for films like Dasvidaniya, That Girl in Yellow Boots, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and most recently, The Elephant Whisperers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema. This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience. We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere," Monga said in a statement.

Updated: 11 May 2023, 11:34 AM IST
