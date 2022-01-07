New Delhi: Karan Johar’s production Gehraiyaan will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa, was originally slated for 25 January. It has been directed by Shakun Batra, known for Kapoor & Sons .

The film has been co-produced by Viacom18 Studios which Johar’s company Dharma Productions has partnered with on three other films as well. These include Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) found success with romantic comedy Cocktail (2012) which marked a turning point in her career. She has also appeared in hits such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express (both 2013), heist comedy Happy New Year (2014), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), and the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). Padukone gained much acclaim for Bhansali's tragic romance Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and for Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy-drama Piku (2015). She formed her own company Ka Productions in 2018, under which she produced Chhapaak (2020), that saw her play an acid attack survivor. Padukone will next be seen in an untitled multilingual film with Prabhas, an action film called Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and an official remake of Hollywood flick The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Chaturvedi who was first seen as a teenage cricketer in the Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge made his Bollywood debut as a street rapper in the musical drama Gully Boy (2019). He was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2.

