Karan Johar’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ to now premiere on Amazon Prime in February

Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007) found success with romantic comedy Cocktail (2012) which marked a turning point in her career. She has also appeared in hits such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express (both 2013), heist comedy Happy New Year (2014), Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), and the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). Padukone gained much acclaim for Bhansali's tragic romance Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and for Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy-drama Piku (2015). She formed her own company Ka Productions in 2018, under which she produced Chhapaak (2020), that saw her play an acid attack survivor. Padukone will next be seen in an untitled multilingual film with Prabhas, an action film called Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and an official remake of Hollywood flick The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

