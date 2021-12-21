NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s new production Gehraiyaan , starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on 25 January. The film has been directed by Shakun Batra, known for Kapoor & Sons.

It has been co-produced by Viacom18 Studios, which Johar’s company Dharma Productions has partnered with on three other films as well. These include Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

While many films made a direct debut on digital platforms during the pandemic induced lockdowns when theatres remained shut, the big-ticket theatrical releases in Hindi began this Diwali with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The latest Hollywood offering Spider-Man: No Way Home has also set the cash registers ringing.

Earlier this year, Netflix premiered Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba and Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train. Amazon Prime Video had Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan and Dharma Productions’ Shershaah streaming recently. ZEE5 brought Pannu’s sports drama Rashmi Rocket and Abhishek Bachchan’s mystery thriller Bob Biswas while Disney+ Hotstar has already premiered titles like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India. It will stream Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar this Christmas. The film has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

