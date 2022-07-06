Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ earns 67 crore in India

Trade website Box Office India said the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer did well in its second weekend and is expected to cross collections of ₹80 crore.
Karan Johar’s comedy drama Jug Jug Jeeyo has made over ₹67 crore in India, since its release nearly two weeks ago. Trade website Box Office India said the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer did well in its second weekend as it showed a drop of 61.50% compared to the first weekend, making Rs. 13.25 crore and there are chances of it getting to collections of Rs. 80 crore plus depending on how it holds here onwards.
Box office revenue in India is expected to touch a record Rs. 12,515 crore in 2022, beating the previous high of Rs. 10, 948 crore in 2019, as audiences throng cinemas in large numbers with revenge consumption kicking in after two years of Covid-led disruptions, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax and media investment firm GroupM.
In fact, revenue generated from ticket sales between January and April was also at an all time high of Rs. 4,002 crore for the period. Besides for the first time monthly average collections was at over Rs. 1,000 crore, the report added. In comparison, in the first four months of 2019 box office collection was at Rs. 3,550 crore.
The records were achieved despite the impact of the third wave of Covid-19 for the better part of January, when theatres were not allowed to operate and film releases were pushed back. Besides, 18% of cinemas are still not open compared to 2019, and sitting capacity was at 82% of pre-pandemic levels in April. However, operating capacity is expected to breach the 90% mark by June, leading to incremental footfalls in the second half of 2022.
Regional language contribution to revenues has played a major role with Telugu cinema seeing significant growth in share of box office collections in the last three years.