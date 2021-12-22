New Delhi: Karan Johar ’s production Liger starring Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda along with Ananya Pandey will release in cinemas on 25 August. The film, to be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, has been directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Deverakonda, best known for his lead role in Arjun Reddy that was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, made his debut with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy Nuvvila (2011). His first lead role came with Pelli Choopulu, a romantic coming-of-age film directed by Tharun Bhascker. He has also starred in Mahanati, a biographical film based on the life of actress Savitri, Geetha Govindam and Tamil political thriller NOTA, directed by Anand Shanker.

Having set the bar for big-budget spectacles a few years ago, with movies like Baahubali, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 1 and Saaho, the Tamil and Telugu industries are prepping with a slate of films to draw audiences to theatres in the uncertain times post the pandemic. Made on high budgets of more than Rs. 200 crore each, these films will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a second film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist while the second instalment of the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.

Trade experts say filmmakers have realised post the pandemic that the big screen experience matters a lot. Be it Baahubali, Saaho or Hollywood spectacles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences know that the thrill of watching a big-ticket, larger-than-life experience is unmatched, even though OTT platforms have thrown up compelling content consistently.

