NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani and directed by Vivek Soni will premiere on Netflix on 5 November. The film tells the story of a newly wed couple straddling a long-distance marriage.

The Reed Hastings-owned streaming service that has completed five years here and announced 40 plus originals for the country this March, has said that it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it creates programmes across languages and genres.

The upcoming slate of original films, series, comedy specials and documentaries include titles such as Karan Johar’s mystery thriller Finding Anamika featuring Madhuri Dixit, Reliance Entertainment’s Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang and Ronnie Screwvala’s Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan.

A recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), projects the subscriber base of Netflix at 5.5 million by the end of 2021.

MPA is an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in media, telecom, sports and entertainment for Asia-Pacific and West Asia. Rivals Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are estimated to touch 21.8 million and 46 million respectively, over the same period.

The video-on-demand platform has also set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai, the company said in a blog dated 2 June. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work. The service is trying to penetrate the country with low price plans. In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). The subscribers were offered the option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio’s fixed broadband service with free access to subscribers opting for data plans starting at $20 per month ( ₹1,499). The streaming platform, in July 2020, started testing a $4.7 per month ( ₹349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops.

