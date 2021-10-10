Karan Johar’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ to premiere on Netflix on 5 November

The video-on-demand platform has also set up its first live-action post-production facility in Mumbai, the company said in a blog dated 2 June. To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to be able to work. The service is trying to penetrate the country with low price plans. In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). The subscribers were offered the option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio’s fixed broadband service with free access to subscribers opting for data plans starting at $20 per month ( ₹1,499). The streaming platform, in July 2020, started testing a $4.7 per month ( ₹349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops.

