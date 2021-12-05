NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will release in cinemas on 10 February 2023. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

To be sure, Johar has been in the news for announcing a clutch of new projects recently, his action film franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra will release its first instalment on 11 November 2022.

A sports film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor is slated for 7 October next year.

Dharma Productions has also partnered with Viacom18 Studios, part of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, on four films, including venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani; Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal; and Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Jug Jug Jeeyo, too, has locked in a release date, 24 June 2022.

Trade experts are pinning hopes on next year which is when they expect the film exhibition business to make a full recovery with a series of big-budget movies lined up for release.

The coming months will see a host of star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, also produced by Johar.

The third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is expected to arrive in 2022, as are Prabhas’ two big offerings—Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Runway 34, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.

