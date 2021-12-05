Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ to release in February 2023

The third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is expected to arrive in 2022, as are Prabhas’ two big offerings—Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Runway 34, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.