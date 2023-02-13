Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ to release on 28 July

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ to release on 28 July1 min read . 11:39 AM IST
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Director Karan Johar will now release his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on 28 July, 2023. It stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Son of producer Yash Johar, Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), which earned him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His next two films, ensemble family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) and musical romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), were both critical and commercial successes. He has also directed social drama My Name Is Khan (2010), romantic comedy Student of the Year (2012) and romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Johar who owns production house Dharma Productions, has backed movies like Kal Ho Na Ho (2003), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Raazi (2018) and Shershaah (2021).
Bhatt, who made her debut with Johar’s Student of the Year, came into her own with road drama Highway (2014), and went on to establish herself with lead roles in several films produced by Johar, such as 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi. She has gained acclaim for her role as a Bihari migrant in crime drama Udta Punjab (2016), an undercover spy in Raazi (2018), and a possessive girlfriend in musical drama Gully Boy (2019). She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (both 2022). Her dark comedy Darlings released on Netflix last August.
Singh made his acting debut in Yash Raj Films‘ romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, where he played the leading role. He has gained praise for his performances in the drama Lootera (2013), and established himself as a mainstream actor through his collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).
