Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ to release on 28 July

Bhatt, who made her debut with Johar’s Student of the Year, came into her own with road drama Highway (2014), and went on to establish herself with lead roles in several films produced by Johar, such as 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi. She has gained acclaim for her role as a Bihari migrant in crime drama Udta Punjab (2016), an undercover spy in Raazi (2018), and a possessive girlfriend in musical drama Gully Boy (2019). She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (both 2022). Her dark comedy Darlings released on Netflix last August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}