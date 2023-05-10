Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’ to release on 15 September1 min read 10 May 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Karan Johar’s action franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, co-produced by Amazon Prime Video, will release in cinemas on 15 September. The film has been directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.
