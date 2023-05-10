Home/ Industry / Media/  Dharma Productions’ ‘Yodha’ to release on 15 September
Back

Karan Johar’s action franchise Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, co-produced by Amazon Prime Video, will release in cinemas on 15 September. The film has been directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Recently, Johar’s Dharma Productions partnered with Viacom18 Studios, part of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, on four films, including Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal and Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

To be sure, Bollywood has realized the value of expanding their film franchises beyond just feature film. Director S.S Rajamouli’s Baahubali has now morphed into a digital show, besides the animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends aired on Amazon Prime Video. Reliance Entertainment co-producer of Ajay Devgn’s action film series Singham has brought out Little Singham, its animation series on Discovery TV as the upcoming parts to superhero film franchise Brahmastra have been announced.

A lot of it, filmmakers say, has to do with the inspiration gained from Hollywood and its age-old franchises like those in the Marvel Universe.

“Hollywood has certainly been the pioneer of franchises and superhero movies which consistently deliver box-office success around the globe," Apoorva Mehta, chief executive officer, Dharma Productions had told Mint in an earlier interview. “The Indian media landscape is evolving at an unprecedented rate with the consumer possessing access to multiple avenues for consuming content. It was only a matter of time before the Indian film industry inadvertently branched out and invested in franchises or large-scale event films."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 May 2023, 11:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout