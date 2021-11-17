NEW DELHI : Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios have announced a new film titled Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for movies such as Dhadak and Badrinath Ki Dulhania , it is slated for release on 10 June 2022.

Viacom18 Studios, part of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, has partnered with Dharma Productions on three other films slated for the coming months, including Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta-directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and Shakun Batra’s film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

To be sure, the recent partnering of Dharma and Viacom18, and Reliance Entertainment and T-Series for movie slates, is the result of the pandemic, according to film trade experts. The developments have come as studios look to control costs, attract top stars and invest in more large-scale projects that will draw audiences back to theatres.

These tie-ups are meant to capitalize on strengths of studios and bring them together as a powerhouse for both content and marketing.

Dharma, which pulls together stars, will benefit from Viacom’s distribution network, according to film trade experts, with the films also making their way to the company’s satellite channels for TV premiere afterwards. The covid-19 pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard and partnerships are a good way to make the best of all that is available, at a time when funds are limited for many and there is a need to maintain strong balance sheets.

There have even been deals in Hollywood with Lionsgate picking up a 20% stake in film production company Spyglass Media Group, LLC whose feature film library consists of approximately 200 titles including the latest instalment of horror franchise Scream and fashion competition series Project Runway, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.