Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ eyes ₹70 cr collection in first week1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is looking at ending its first week with collections of ₹70 crore across the country. Box office numbers for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer are driven by business in high-end multiplexes while mass pockets remain slow.