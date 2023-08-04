New Delhi: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is looking at ending its first week with collections of ₹70 crore across the country. Box office numbers for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer are driven by business in high-end multiplexes while mass pockets remain slow.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film stars also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The romantic comedy is the latest offering to bring back some cheer to theatres after a box office clash between two high-profile Hollywood films, Oppenheimer and Barbie, that set the cash registers ringing last month. While the Nolan film has made over Rs. 91 crore at last count, Barbie has earned close to Rs. 35 crore within India.

Cumulative India box office collections for film releases across languages between January and June fell below the ₹5,000 crore. Gross collections were at ₹4,868 crore for the first six months of calendar year 2023, down 15% on year, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the top film in the first half of 2023, contributing over 13% of overall collections so far this year. The share of Hindi language was at 37%, up from 33% in 2022, while the share of Kannada language dipped from 8% to just 2%.

Across languages, Pathaan is estimated to have made ₹646 crore in gross box office, followed by mythological film Adipurush at ₹333 crore, political drama The Kerala Story ( ₹263 crore) and Tamil films Varisu ( ₹212 crore) and Ponniyin Selvan 2 ( ₹206 crore).