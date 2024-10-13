Film celebrities seek alternate careers for additional revenue, relevance

New Delhi: From blogging and podcasting to launching beauty brands, film celebrities, including actors and makers, are branching out of their core competencies to experiment with alternative career options to stay relevant and create new revenue streams.

While both Ayushmann Khurrana and Adarsh Gourav are exploring music, with the former even performing with a band, Farah Khan has launched a food channel on YouTube. Entertainment industry experts say this is an attempt to reach newer audiences and strengthen their fan base which has a positive impact on their core craft. Besides, it makes for an additional source of revenue and long-term security in an unpredictable industry.

“Celebrities have, in the past, mostly pursued careers on the periphery of their main profession. We’re now seeing artistes explore diverse avenues. Rather than building entirely alternative career paths, they’re creating additional outlets for self-expression. Stars are not only extending their brand with new D2C ventures, licensing their brand name with products, and other entrepreneurial ventures, but also dabbling in various talents and passions,” Tusharr Kumar, CEO of media and entertainment company OML Entertainment, said.

There are many examples in the industry, where actors have channelled their passions while simultaneously pursuing acting. For example, actor Adarsh Gourav has been doing musical collaborations with artistes like Oaff, Lisa Mishra, and Rashmeet Kaur. Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched three seasons of her podcast while those like Katrina Kaif, Anusha Dandekar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have launched beauty brands.

In addition to diversifying their revenue streams, a star’s pursuit of entrepreneurship or even another creative outlet allows their fans first and foremost to know them better, Kumar pointed out. Besides, these pursuits become a launching pad for new collaborations like brand deals and endorsements. Alia Bhatt launched the kids’ apparel brand Ed-a-Mama, a sustainable clothing solution. When Reliance Retail Ventures acquired a 51% stake in the brand, it added value to the business and expanded into other categories.

“For most celebrities, branching out into alternative careers is a natural extension of their personal brand. They have a substantial fan base that trusts their choices and aligns with their values. This brand diversification can actually strengthen their image by showcasing their versatility, rather than diluting it,” said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency. Whether it’s through endorsements, launching their own products, or licensing deals, they leverage their fame to create sustainable business models. Moreover, it provides long-term stability. A successful business or an alternative career can continue to thrive even when their acting or film projects slow down, Pednekar added.

Sandiip Kapur, founder and president, Promodome Group, a digital marketing agency, said that apart from monetary gains, celebrities can also benefit from creative fulfilment as pursuing passion projects can provide a sense of personal satisfaction. Further, using their platform to advocate for causes or support communities can amplify their impact. That said, constantly appearing in new roles can dilute their primary identity as an actor, according to Rahul Khanna, founder, Barcode, an influencer marketing agency. Fans may perceive them as less focused on their core talent, which can affect their credibility.