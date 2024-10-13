Film celebrities seek alternate careers for additional revenue, relevance

Actor Adarsh Gourav has been doing musical collaborations with artistes like Oaff, Lisa Mishra, and Rashmeet Kaur. Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched three seasons of her podcast while Katrina Kaif, Anusha Dandekar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have launched beauty brands.

Lata Jha
Published13 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched three seasons of her podcast while others have launched beauty brands.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched three seasons of her podcast while others have launched beauty brands.(AFP)

New Delhi: From blogging and podcasting to launching beauty brands, film celebrities, including actors and makers, are branching out of their core competencies to experiment with alternative career options to stay relevant and create new revenue streams.

While both Ayushmann Khurrana and Adarsh Gourav are exploring music, with the former even performing with a band, Farah Khan has launched a food channel on YouTube. Entertainment industry experts say this is an attempt to reach newer audiences and strengthen their fan base which has a positive impact on their core craft. Besides, it makes for an additional source of revenue and long-term security in an unpredictable industry.

“Celebrities have, in the past, mostly pursued careers on the periphery of their main profession. We’re now seeing artistes explore diverse avenues. Rather than building entirely alternative career paths, they’re creating additional outlets for self-expression. Stars are not only extending their brand with new D2C ventures, licensing their brand name with products, and other entrepreneurial ventures, but also dabbling in various talents and passions,” Tusharr Kumar, CEO of media and entertainment company OML Entertainment, said.

There are many examples in the industry, where actors have channelled their passions while simultaneously pursuing acting. For example, actor Adarsh Gourav has been doing musical collaborations with artistes like Oaff, Lisa Mishra, and Rashmeet Kaur. Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched three seasons of her podcast while those like Katrina Kaif, Anusha Dandekar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha have launched beauty brands.

Also read | OTT actors transition to celluloid opportunities

In addition to diversifying their revenue streams, a star’s pursuit of entrepreneurship or even another creative outlet allows their fans first and foremost to know them better, Kumar pointed out. Besides, these pursuits become a launching pad for new collaborations like brand deals and endorsements. Alia Bhatt launched the kids’ apparel brand Ed-a-Mama, a sustainable clothing solution. When Reliance Retail Ventures acquired a 51% stake in the brand, it added value to the business and expanded into other categories.

“For most celebrities, branching out into alternative careers is a natural extension of their personal brand. They have a substantial fan base that trusts their choices and aligns with their values. This brand diversification can actually strengthen their image by showcasing their versatility, rather than diluting it,” said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency. Whether it’s through endorsements, launching their own products, or licensing deals, they leverage their fame to create sustainable business models. Moreover, it provides long-term stability. A successful business or an alternative career can continue to thrive even when their acting or film projects slow down, Pednekar added.

Sandiip Kapur, founder and president, Promodome Group, a digital marketing agency, said that apart from monetary gains, celebrities can also benefit from creative fulfilment as pursuing passion projects can provide a sense of personal satisfaction. Further, using their platform to advocate for causes or support communities can amplify their impact. That said, constantly appearing in new roles can dilute their primary identity as an actor, according to Rahul Khanna, founder, Barcode, an influencer marketing agency. Fans may perceive them as less focused on their core talent, which can affect their credibility.

Also read | Celebrities ring in weddings with media deals, videos, sponsorships

“Branching out often enhances a celebrity’s brand, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and reach a broader audience. Social media, blogs, and podcasts allow stars to connect with fans in new, personal ways. However, celebrities must ensure that their alternative careers align with their core brand, as a drastic shift could confuse or alienate their fan base. Careful curation of their secondary ventures helps maintain authenticity while expanding their personal brand,” Avishek Mukherjee, creative director, BC WEB WISE, a digital marketing agency, said.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaFilm celebrities seek alternate careers for additional revenue, relevance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.