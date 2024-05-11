Kareena Kapoor Khan faces HC notice for naming pregnancy memoir after ‘Bible’
Madhya Pradesh High Courthas issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding the title of a book on her new pregnancy memoir"Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible." The court notice was issued following a petition filed by an advocate, Christopher Anthony, against the use of the word "bible" in the book's title.