Kareena Kapoor Khan faces HC notice for naming pregnancy memoir after ‘Bible’

Madhya Pradesh High Courthas issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding the title of a book on her new pregnancy memoir"Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible." The court notice was issued following a petition filed by an advocate, Christopher Anthony, against the use of the word "bible" in the book's title.

As per the latest report by NDTV, a single-judge bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued the notice on advocate Christopher Anthony's petition to register a case against Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as the book's seller, Amazon. The court sought an answer from the actor on why the word "bible" was used in the title.

Demanding a ban on the book's sale in his petition, advocate Anthony said," The word Bible is the name of the holy book in Christianity...there is a lot of anger in the society," adding that Kareena and the book's seller have been given time till July 1, 2024 to reply.

"Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan launched a book which is named as 'Pregnancy Bible', the word Bible is the name of the holy book in Christianity...there is a lot of anger in the society regarding this...High Court took cognisance and issued notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amazon...and sought answers. They have been given time till 1st July," advocate Christopher Anthony said.

The report said Anthony, a social worker from Jabalpur, has alleged in his petition that the use of the word "bible" in the book's title is hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community. "

The Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world, and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible," NDTV quoted Anthony's petition.

Anthony alleged the actor used the word to gain "cheap publicity" for her book.

The report said, the portioner earlier first tried to file a FIR (First Information Report) against the Bollywood diva, but the Madhya Pradesh Police refused to file a case.

His portioner in the lower court was rejected as the court observed that he failed to establish how the use of the word "bible" in the title was offensive. His plea in Additional Sessions Court was again rejected,

The petitioner had first approached the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor, but when they refused to file a case, he moved a lower court to file a complaint against her.

