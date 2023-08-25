Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Jaane Jaan' OTT debut film set to release on September 211 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, 'Jaane Jaan', starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma, will release on September 21 on Netflix. The crime thriller is based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’.
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming feature film with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma has been titled 'Jaane Jaan', Netflix announced on Friday. The film will be released on September 21 on the OTT platform.
