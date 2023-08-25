Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming film, 'Jaane Jaan', starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma, will release on September 21 on Netflix. The crime thriller is based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming feature film with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Verma has been titled 'Jaane Jaan', Netflix announced on Friday. The film will be released on September 21 on the OTT platform.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles on the occasion of Kareena's 43rd birthday, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

"The crime thriller movie, based on the critically acclaimed Japanese novel "Devotion of Suspect X" from author Keigo Higashino, is set to be released on the streaming platform on September 21," the filmmaker said in an official statement.

"From the day I read 'Devotion of Suspect X', I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do," the statement added.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix said, “'Jaane Jaan' is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. Mark your calendars for a present like no other. #JaaneJaan arrives 21 September, only on Netflix!".

Known for his critical hits such as 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Kahaani', and 'Badla', Sujoy Ghosh said that he had been waiting to adopt Higashino's novel, the love of his life, for a long time.

The novel, published in 2005, follows a battle of the wits between a maths genius and his equally talented university batchmate, who is investigating a murder case involving the former's neighbor, PTI reported.

It was earlier adapted into a 2008 Japanese movie "Suspect X", followed by adaptations in Korean and Chinese. The book also served as an inspiration for the 2019 Tamil movie "Kolaigaran".

"Jaane Jaan" is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures.