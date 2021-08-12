NEW DELHI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned producer and will partner with Ekta Kapoor for an untitled thriller to be directed by Hansal Mehta. Based on a real-life incident, the film will be set in the UK.

Khan is the latest to join the list of young Bollywood actors going beyond acting jobs and diversifying interests. This March, Alia Bhatt launched her own production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions, and announced its first venture Darlings, to be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and with Bhatt in the lead role.

Ranveer Singh has launched his own record label IncInk to promote local musicians while Deepika Padukone who owns a production house KA Enterprises, has backed startups like online furniture rental platform Furlenco, beauty products marketplace Purplle and Epigamia — a yogurt maker backed by French food products giant Danone.

Shah Rukh Khan owns Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries like Red Chillies VFX, besides IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team, Trinbago Knight Riders.

Media and entertainment industry experts say stars are conscious of having to make their identity and brand seem more than that of an actor. They possibly realise they can’t be just doing this for the long haul. While there is no difference between a male or female actor turning to production, it is simply done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster. However, in an earlier interview to Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said that roles often become repetitive or not that challenging, as actors get along in age.

“However, I feel an actor comes into their prime only in their 30s. And I think that is the time you start considering options of collaborating with like-minded people," Chopra had said, referring to production. When you’re in the business of storytelling, it’s natural that you would, at some point, want to tell your own story and tell it in the way it deserves to be told, she had added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.