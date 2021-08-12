Kareena Kapoor turns producer, partners with Ekta Kapoor

Media and entertainment industry experts say stars are conscious of having to make their identity and brand seem more than that of an actor. They possibly realise they can’t be just doing this for the long haul. While there is no difference between a male or female actor turning to production, it is simply done with the intention of backing projects they believe in so they can be rolled out faster. However, in an earlier interview to Mint, actor Tisca Chopra, who has produced award-winning short films like Chutney under her company The Eastern Way had said that roles often become repetitive or not that challenging, as actors get along in age.