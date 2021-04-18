Kartik Aaryan and Bollywood’s tryst with replacing actors

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his sudden departure from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2. Earlier this week, Johar’s company Dharma Productions released a statement confirming the actor’s exit from the film co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence—we will be recasting Dostana 2 directed by Collin D’Cunha," the production house said.

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his sudden departure from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2. Earlier this week, Johar’s company Dharma Productions released a statement confirming the actor’s exit from the film co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence—we will be recasting Dostana 2 directed by Collin D’Cunha," the production house said.

# Kareena Kapoor in Kal Ho Na Ho—Karan Johar has often spoken about how actor Kareena Kapoor turned down the lead role in his 2003 production, Kal Ho Na Ho, when the two couldn’t agree on her remuneration for the film. The Nikhil Advani directed venture made Rs38.55 crore in box office collections after Preity Zina stepped in.

# Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do—Director Zoya Akhtar initially wanted real-life cousins Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor to play siblings in her 2015 film. The two, however, backed out and were replaced by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The movie made Rs75.05 crore at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

# Kareena Kapoor in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela—Kapoor has confessed to “changing her mind" after initially signing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama released in 2013. The role went to Deepika Padukone and the film made over Rs112 crore at the box office.

# Sidharth Malhotra in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero—Malhotra was supposed to play the vigilante in director Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2018 film. He was, however, replaced by Harshvardhan Kapoor and the film made Rs1.45 crore at the box office.

# Sridevi in Kalank—The late actor was supposed to play a pivotal role in Karan Johar’s period drama. She was replaced by Madhuri Dixit after her demise and the film co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others went on to make 80 crore in box office collections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}