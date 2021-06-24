NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan has announced a new film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha that is slated for release in 2022. The musical love story will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans who is known for Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

Even as some Hindi films are expected to hit the big screen later this year as cinemas reopen, film exhibition business is expected to see full recovery only in 2022 with a line-up of big movies scheduled for release.

Film trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear fruit next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet large supply.

2022 will see big star movies including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

While 2020 was a dismal year, things will be slightly slow in 2021 too despite a good line-up with the first two quarters gone and audiences only likely to trickle in gradually post August. But 2022 should be huge thanks to the backlog of movies, many of which were only firming plans in the second and third quarter of 2020 with all on-ground production halted.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films—Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs and share of wallet.

Aaryan will next be seen in a remake of comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, besides a thriller titled Dhamaka that is releasing directly on Netflix.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.