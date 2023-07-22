Kartik Aaryan announces new film with director Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan announces new film with director Kabir Khan1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Aaryan’s recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made over ₹185 crore at the box office. He then appeared in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada, and in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy. His romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha released last month had made around Rs. 72.50 crore at last count.
New Delhi: Director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan will collaborate on a film titled Chandu Champion to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film based on a real-life sportsperson, will release in cinemas for Eid on 14 June 2024.
