Kartik Aaryan announces new film with director Kabir Khan

New Delhi: Director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan will collaborate on a film titled Chandu Champion to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film based on a real-life sportsperson, will release in cinemas for Eid on 14 June 2024.

Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), co-starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, and Nushrat Bharucha, which revolved around the romantic struggles faced by three young men and was next seen in another film directed by Ranjan starring Bharucha, a romance titled Akaash Vani (2013). Aaryan was then cast in Subhash Ghai’s directorial Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014).

In 2015, Aaryan starred in Ranjan’s comedy sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which retained some of the original’s cast, including him and Bharucha, and added the actors Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh, followed by Guest iin London (2017), alongside Paresh Rawal and Kriti Kharbanda.

The actor’s breakthrough came in 2018 when he collaborated with Ranjan and Bharucha for the fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also reunited him with Singh. He was next seen in Luka Chuppi (2019), a satire on live-in relationships in small-town India and comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual successor to Ali’s 2009 film of the same name was Aaryan’s sole film release of 2020, which was a box office flop. In 2021, he starred in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live (2013) that streamed directly on Netflix.

His recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, made over ₹185 crore at the box office. He then appeared in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada, and in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy. His romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha released last month had made around Rs.72.50 crore at last count.

