Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan announce new film

NEW DELHI: Director Kabir Khan has announced a new film starring Kartik Aaryan to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The large-scale yet-to-be-titled spectacle is based on a true story.
Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), co-starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, and Nushrat Bharucha, which revolved around the romantic tribulations faced by three young men and was next seen in another film directed by Ranjan starring Bharucha, which was a romance called Akaash Vani (2013). Aaryan was then cast in Subhash Ghai’s directorial Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014).
In 2015, Aaryan starred in Ranjan’s comedy sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which retained some of the original’s cast, including him and Bharucha, and added the actors Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh, followed by Guest iin London (2017), alongside Paresh Rawal and Kriti Kharbanda.
Aaryan’s breakthrough came in 2018 when he collaborated with Ranjan and Bharucha for the fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also reunited him with Singh. He was next seen in Luka Chuppi (2019), a satire on live-in relationships in small-town India and comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Love Aaj Kal, a spiritual successor to Ali’s 2009 film of the same name was Aaryan’s sole film release of 2020, which was a box office disaster. In 2021, he starred in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live (2013) that released on Netflix.
His latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has made over ₹185 crore at the box office. He will next star in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada, and in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy. He has committed to another film with Nadiadwala and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.