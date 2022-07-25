Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan announce new film

Aaryan’s breakthrough came in 2018 when he collaborated with Ranjan and Bharucha for the fourth time in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also reunited him with Singh. He was next seen in Luka Chuppi (2019), a satire on live-in relationships in small-town India and comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.