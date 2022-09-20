Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s next slated for 29 June

NEW DELHI: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in a new film titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, that will release in cinemas on 29 June, 2023. The two were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that released this May and made over ₹185 crore at the box office. The musical love story, earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans who is known for Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}