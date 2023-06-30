On opening day, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Adavni's romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha minted a decent collection of around ₹9 crores after the movie hit the theatres on Thursday, Eid al-Adha holiday, according to a report published by Boxofficeindia.com.

In a tweet, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “#SatyaPremKiKatha has taken a Good Opening in the range of 9- 9.50 cr nett as per early estimates. Audience Word of mouth is on Positive Side."

The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned ₹266.88 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik is seen romancing Kiara Advani in the film. The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Earlier, the film was titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kartik Aaryan also visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bappa's blessings for his romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and thanked fans for their response. Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.