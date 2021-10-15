NEW DELHI : Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will play the lead roles in a new film titled Shehzada to be directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series and Telugu filmmaker Allu Aravind. It has been slated for release on 4 November, 2022.

The film is said to be a remake of Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, also Aravind’s son. Known for their entertaining and emotional storylines, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies have provided ample fodder for Hindi film narratives, for years. Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 (a remake of Telugu movie Kshanam), Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba (Telugu film Temper) and Salman Khan’s action romantic comedy Bodyguard (Malayalam film of the same name) are some of the biggest blockbuster remakes in recent years, with profits of ₹101 crore, ₹100 crore and ₹74 crore, respectively.

Aaryan will next appear in Ram Madhavni's thriller Dhamaka produced by Ronnie Screwvala that will stream on Netflix, and in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu, slated for theatrical release in March 2022. He has wrapped up the shoot of Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy along with Alaya F and is committed to producer Sajid Nadiadwala's musical love story as well. Hansal Mehta's social drama, Captain India has also been announced with him in the lead.

Sanon’s next film Hum Do Humare Do, opposite Rajkummar Rao, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali. She has also finished the shoot of Bachchan Pandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, which has been slated for release in cinemas on 4 March, 2022. Horror comedy Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan, will arrive in theatres on 14 April after which she will appear in action flick Ganpath along with Tiger Shroff, slated for December 2022. Sanon has also been cast as Sita in director Om Raut's film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

