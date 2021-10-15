Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon announce new film

Sanon’s next film Hum Do Humare Do, opposite Rajkummar Rao, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar this Diwali. She has also finished the shoot of Bachchan Pandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, which has been slated for release in cinemas on 4 March, 2022. Horror comedy Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan, will arrive in theatres on 14 April after which she will appear in action flick Ganpath along with Tiger Shroff, slated for December 2022. Sanon has also been cast as Sita in director Om Raut's film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.