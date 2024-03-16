In the photo, the actor is seen with his pet pooch 'Katori' in the boot of the new car.

In a new social media post of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has gone viral. In the post, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared his picture with his pet pooch 'Katori' in their brand new car.

The actor used a witty caption to mention the brand of his swanky ₹6 crore car. "Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi (Our range has increased a little)," he wrote as he introduced his new Range Rover SV to the followers.

In the photo, the actor is seen with his pet pooch 'Katori' in the boot of the new car.

The post has over 3,826 comments from friend and fans and over 1 million likes at the time of writing this story.

Kartik's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star and friend Sunny Singh commented "Chal Sagar Chinese phir" on his post, referring to the actor's favourite street food joint.

Actress Mini Mahtur jokingly commented "Arre waaah mubarak ho! Please drive to ours with Katori and casually forget to take her back."

Chandu Champion's director Kabir Khan, who is working with Kartik currently, wrote, "Great choice Chandu."

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan was gifted the luxury sports car, McLaren GT for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Sharing the picture of T-Series chairperson and producer Bhushan Kumar's gift to him on Instagram, Kartik wrote: "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir."

Kartik had also purchased a black Lamborghini a few years back. In his post with the Lamborghini, the actor wrote: "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon"

Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and sports movie Chandu Champion. He was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He has also worked with Imtiaz Ali in Love Aaj Kal 2.

