Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Home / Industry / Media /  Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mints 150 crore at India box office

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mints 150 crore at India box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has grossed 154 crore at the domestic box office, the makers revealed on June 6. Anees Bazmee directed the psychological horror comedy, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, is a sequel to the 2007 superhit film of the same name, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

In a media statement Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers said, “Holding steady in theatres despite new releases, this horror comedy continues to score big as it collects 5.71 on day 17 and takes the collection to 154.82 cr."

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was spotted in many places throughout the country celebrating the success of his current film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 4 and had to cancel his appearance at the recently finished IIFA awards event in Abu Dhabi.

