Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 mints 150 crore at India box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has grossed ₹154 crore at the domestic box office, the makers revealed on June 6. Anees Bazmee directed the psychological horror comedy, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, is a sequel to the 2007 superhit film of the same name, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

