Kartik-Kiara film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns ₹38.50 cr in opening weekend

Kartik-Kiara film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns ₹38.50 cr in opening weekend1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earned ₹12.15 crore on its fourth day, bringing its first-weekend box office collection to ₹38.50 crore. The romantic film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, was released on June 29.
