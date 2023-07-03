comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Kartik-Kiara film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns 38.50 cr in opening weekend
Back

Kartik-Kiara film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns ₹38.50 cr in opening weekend

 1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earned ₹12.15 crore on its fourth day, bringing its first-weekend box office collection to ₹38.50 crore. The romantic film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, was released on June 29.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Premium
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ collected 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first-weekend box office collection to 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It raised 9.25 crore on day one, followed by 7 crore on day two, and 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.

"Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)" production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet.

The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs266.88 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik is seen romancing Kiara Advani in the film. The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Earlier, the film was titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Kartik Aaryan also visited Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bappa's blessings for his romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and thanked fans for their response. Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout