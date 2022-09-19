Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Brahmastra's box office numbers

Brahmastra is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by 'RRR' director S S Rajamouli.
Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has given his first reaction after 'Brahmastra' which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles joined the Kashmir Files in the 200 crore club.
The filmmaker in a tweet has reacted to news articles that stated that Brahmastra has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Bollywood this year.
Vivek Agnihotri tweeted on Monday, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles…with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood."
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.
It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.
Meanwhile, Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, "Brahmastra" had collected ₹75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences with a roaring week one of ₹300 crore GBOC worldwide," the makers said in a media statement.
"The big screen entertainer is seeing housefull theatres across the country and worldwide, bringing in much needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry," they added.
"Brahmastra" also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by "RRR" director S S Rajamouli.
One of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of ₹400 crore, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy of the Indian cinematic universe titled ‘Astraverse’.
The film has also managed to give hope to Bollywood, which is reeling under the poor performance of star vehicles such as the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithviraj", "Laal Singh Chaddha" headlined by Aamir Khan, and lead actor Ranbir's last release “Shamshera".
Ayan Mukerji also promised fans will not have to wait too long to watch the two follow-up parts in the 'Astraverse'. His ambition is to release the second part by 2025 and the untitled last chapter will come out by 2026.
Globally, 'Brahmastra' collected ₹300 crores at the box office gross in its first week of release.
