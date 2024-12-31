Katha Kamamishu, the Telugu film that translates to ‘Story At the End’, is soon to be released on an OTT platform.

This rural drama featuring a grand ensemble will stream directly on Aha Video on January 2, 2025.

The movie has an old-school charm and the makers expect it to connect with viewers on the OTT platform.

The Telugu film has been directed and written by Gautham and Karthik. It was produced by Chinna Vasudeva Reddy under the banners of I Dream Media and Three Whistles Talkies.

Katha Kamamishu trailer Recently, a trailer of the film was launched on Aha Video, saying: “Life needs some josh... Katha Kamamishu coming soon for you. Take a deep breath, relax, and remember that this is just the beginning of your journey together.”

Katha Kamamishu’s poster shows the main characters having fun.

According to the trailer, the film is about a small-town family and how a small issue impacts their relationships.

As the makers of the film struggled to find a distributor, they sold the digital rights to Aha Video.

The film's star cast includes Venkatesh Kakumani, Kruthika Roy, Harshini, Mohi, Sthuthi Roy, Krishna Prasad, Indrajaa Absar, Ramana Bhargava, Karthikeyan Karra, and Krishna Teja.

It features a musical score by RR Dhruvan and is edited by Satya Kamireddy.

