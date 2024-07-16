Film stars, studios turn to WhatsApp channels for marketing, brand promotions

Would you like to get a message from Katrina Kaif on WhatsApp? Or from Akshay Kumar? Just go to the channels section on the messaging app and follow them and other celebrities to keep up with what they’re doing.

Artistes, celebrities and movie studios are increasingly using WhatsApp broadcast channels as a tool to promote film and song releases, collaborations, tours and merchandise. Along with film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, companies such as Dharma Productions are banking on the medium to engage with fans in a cost-effective manner as marketing costs take a hit.

The current strategies extend to releasing movie teasers and trailers, Q&A sessions with fans, or collaborating with brands for specific messaging. Besides, automated responses to fan communities are possible on the platform using AI response generators.

“Earlier, artistes used bulk mailers or newsletters to communicate information such as to announce tours or update their fans about the latest awards they’ve received. However, now it is easier for artistes to connect with their fans and it is the cheapest way for the latter to have early access to any kind of information," said Hamza Kazi, music head of Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

DCA is a talent management agency owned by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone. WhatsApp is the most widely used app in our country, Kazi said, with almost 500 million users and very high usage time.

Brand collaborations

Singer Amaal Malik, one of DCA’s clients, will launch a campaign for a new product on his WhatsApp broadcast channel, a move that benefits him and the brand.

“Brands on their own might struggle to attract subscribers to their channels, but by partnering with a popular artist, they gain access to a highly engaged and trusting audience already familiar with the artist. In turn, the artist utilises their platform to promote both the brand and their new content. This mutually beneficial approach creates a win-win situation for both parties," Kazi explained.

WhatsApp channels are cheaper, quicker, and more efficient forms of communication than other social media platforms, according to experts. For instance, automated system responses using AI response generators can help when a big international artist is touring and the management needs to answer queries about VIP upgrades, venue changes, or other details in an organised manner.

Further, one can safely assume that a majority of users check the app many times a day. So, unlike a Twitch or Discord, one need not download and install another app and create another profile to consume content, Yorick Pinto, senior creative director at BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency, pointed out.

The strength of WhatsApp channels lies in its simplicity and reach, said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a digital marketing agency.

“It's working because it taps into an app that's already an integral part of most Indians' daily lives. We're seeing exponential growth in its audience base, particularly among younger demographics who crave more authentic, less polished content," Pednekar said.

From production houses dropping exclusive behind-the-scenes content, to actors sharing personal moments, and real-time updates during movie premieres, it's not just about promotion but about building a community. This direct line of communication is revolutionising brand promotions in the entertainment sector, allowing for a level of engagement that was previously unattainable, Pednekar explained.

“What distinguishes WhatsApp channels from social media is their ability to filter out the deluge of information typical of other platforms, offering a more focused and interactive experience. While social media measures engagement through likes, comments, and shares, WhatsApp channels pave a direct and personalised path for interaction," said Mayank Vora, co-founder of Logicloop, a digital marketing agency.

Direct engagement

Calling it a new medium with a lot of promise, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of digital marketing agency Social Panga, said the platform has shown higher engagement rates along with direct and personalised content. Celebrities Akshay Kumar and Kaif are already on it, along with production houses Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films.

They use WhatsApp to share personal voice messages, teasers, trailers, exclusive video clips, and promotional material, keeping their audience engaged and excited, Arora added. WhatsApp's focus on privacy and high user retention allows creators and brands to connect deeply with dedicated fans, Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO of digital agency White Rivers Media said.

“It's direct, it's personal, and notifications go straight to their pockets, not some spam folder. This direct, privacy-focused interaction makes WhatsApp channels an invaluable tool for cultivating loyal, active communities," Gandhi explained.

That said, some challenges remain. WhatsApp channels stand out from social media by focusing on controlled, one-way communication, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network, a digital marketing agency, pointed out.

“This allows celebrities and brands to deliver focused messaging. While lacking the two-way interaction of social media, channels create a sense of exclusivity for fans, fostering a unique space for celebrities, brands, and more to connect with fans on a personal level and build a sense of community," Bagai agreed.