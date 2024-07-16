Film stars, studios turn to WhatsApp channels for marketing, brand promotions
Summary
- Film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif and companies such as Dharma Productions are banking on the medium to engage with fans in a cost-effective manner. Strategies extend to releasing movie teasers and trailers, Q&A sessions with fans or collaborating with brands.
Would you like to get a message from Katrina Kaif on WhatsApp? Or from Akshay Kumar? Just go to the channels section on the messaging app and follow them and other celebrities to keep up with what they’re doing.