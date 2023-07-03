New Delhi: Television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has launched a new television campaign for its 15th season with actor Amitabh Bachchan who discusses the show's new avatar.



"India has embraced change; a change that fosters growth, a change that has rehauled our mindset and a change that drives new aspirations. And mirroring this transformation is the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati," said Sony Entertainment Television in its statement.



‘Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is the name of the new campaign and Bachchan has used a lyrical narration for the campaign video. The music has been composed by Rohan-Vinayak.



Neeraj Vyas, business head of the television channel said. "Kaun Banega Crorepati is a legacy brand, and in tune with the changing times. Its 15th edition will embrace the transformation that we are all experiencing in this new India. A flagship show for us, it will return in a new avatar, the elements of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, and it is sure to capture the imagination of the entire nation. This season will also welcome new opportunities for brands to drive innovation and build engagement with audiences across the spectrum."



As the advertising industry recovers from the blow it received from the pandemic, the domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore, found a report.



The sector is expected to further grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.