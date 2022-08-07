Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make a comeback on television screen with its 14th season today, August 7. Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the show for the 13th time this year. The top prize on "KBC" show had been ₹7 crore since season 7 in 2013, and now it has been increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, according to news agency PTI.

The 79-year-old veteran actor on Wednesday said that the upcoming season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will throw a light on the achievements of people from different walks of life towards the country.

Speaking at a press event here, Amitabh Bachchan said that the show has got contestants from all corners of the country this year.

“These contestants have somewhere contributed towards the development of the country. We want to make people aware of then through the show. An Indian Army officer will also come as a contestant this time," he said.

Citing the example of one of the guests, an Indian Army officer, on the show, the actor said he was amazed to learn about his sacrifices for the country.

"The Armyman told us he still has 43 bullets and shrapnel inside him. Look at that sacrifice. And he said that with a smile how he took all of it on his chest as he bravely fought the enemies.

"He also said a beautiful thing that how the blood of many Indians run in his body. These are the amazing stories that we hear every year," he recalled.

From entrepreneurs to YouTube influencers, Bachchan said it was heartening to see people from different avenues participate in the show.

"One has a start-up, another was a professor and then there is a student who wants bigger things in life. This shows how our country is evolving at a great speed.

"I get inspired by meeting them here and giving them a platform. I am so glad that I can interact with them," he added.

Calling the contestants "the glory" of the show, the "Jhund" actor said their stories makes "KBC" special.

"My work is to only ask questions but the curiosity that they have towards life and the answers that they have are worth lauding," he explained.

Bachchan, whose career in Indian cinema spans over five decades, said he could relate to the "humble beginnings" of the contestants.

"Many people think I am just saying this for effect but we all came from humble beginnings.

"I relate to each one of them because the moment they start describing their life, where they come from... In every contestant, there is an element that you have been through in your life as well," he added.