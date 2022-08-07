'KBC 14' will celebrate contribution of people towards India: Amitabh Bachchan2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM IST
- KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan said that the show has got contestants from all corners of the country this year.
Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to make a comeback on television screen with its 14th season today, August 7. Amitabh Bachchan will be hosting the show for the 13th time this year. The top prize on "KBC" show had been ₹7 crore since season 7 in 2013, and now it has been increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, according to news agency PTI.