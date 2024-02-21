Kerala cinema's OTT dilemma: The battle over release windows

New Delhi: The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala has decided to halt the release of Malayalam language films in theatres from Thursday, in response to a dispute concerning the timing of films' releases on streaming platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike Hindi films, which have a predetermined eight-week window before they can premiere online, Malayalam films lack such regulation. This absence of guidelines, theatre owners say, have led producers moving their films to OTT (over-the-top) platforms prematurely—sometimes as soon as two to three weeks after theatrical release—thereby impacting theatre revenues. Producers, however, argue that delaying OTT releases for films that are underperforming in theatres results in financial losses.

"In the Hindi-speaking belt, the eight-week window has been enforced because multiplex chains have a significant presence and call the shots," said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

In Kerala, where the film market is highly fragmented, enforcing a uniform window period is difficult. Producers, Pillai said, are increasingly opting for a 28-day streaming window, deviating from the previously understood 42-day period.

Pillai noted that the current halt on new releases might not have any immediate significant impact, as no major Malayalam films are expected in theatres in the coming weeks. Moreover, he suggests that it's unlikely producers will be easily persuaded to delay OTT releases, as cinemas continually need new content.

A senior executive from a theatre chain operating in Kerala expressed a preference for establishing fixed streaming windows for southern language films, akin to those for Hindi films, noting that the current trend of four-week windows is detrimental to theatre business.

This issue was also a topic of discussion at the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association's annual meeting, with members calling for an eight-week theatrical window before OTT releases. This comes after instances where high-profile Tamil films, such as Leo and Jailer, were made available on OTT platforms within four weeks, a practice resisted by major multiplex chains for certain films. Theatre owners argue that shortening the window to four weeks discourages audiences from watching films in cinemas.

However, film producers differ.

Mukesh Mehta, founder of E4 Entertainment, said that simply delaying OTT releases won't necessarily drive audiences to theatres for films that don't initially attract interest. He pointed out that Malayalam films have performed well over the past year, even with quicker transitions to OTT, suggesting that the quality and appeal of films play a crucial role in their success.

Trade experts believe that while producers generally respect the theatrical window, flexibility may be necessary for films that fare poorly at the box office. The approach to OTT release dates is expected to evolve, with major films likely setting the precedent for others to follow, according to film producer and trade expert Girish Johar.

